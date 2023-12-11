Foreign tourist arrivals to reach pre-pandemic level by 2024: Govt to LS

Foreign tourist arrivals are likely to reach pre-pandemic level by 2024, according to data received from the Bureau of Immigration, the the government informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

In response to a query Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also shared data on Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in the last three years which stood at 1.52 million in 2021 and 6.43 million in 2022.

The FTA provisional figures for 2023 stood at 6.43 million from January till September, according to data shared by him.

Reddy also said no projection has been made by the Ministry of Tourism about the number of tourists expected to arrive in India in the next five years.

"As per the study 'India and the Coronavirus Pandemic: Economic Losses for Households Engaged in Tourism and Policies for Recovery', conducted by the Ministry of Tourism, domestic tourism is likely to reach the prepandemic level by 2024-25.

"Further on the basis of data received from BOI (Bureau of Immigration), Foreign Tourist Arrivals are likely to reach pre-pandemic level by 2024," the minister said.