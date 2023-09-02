Home / India News / Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro passes away at 75

Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro passes away at 75

Surjya Narayan Patro took over as the Speaker in 2019 and resigned from the post in 2022

ANI Bhubaneswar
BJD leader

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

A seven-time legislator and a sitting MLA of Biju Janata Dal representing Digapahandi Assembly Constituency in Odisha passed away at a private hospital at the age of 75.

Patro was reportedly admitted to the hospital this afternoon after his health deteriorated.

Moreover, Patro had started his career as a journalist for 'The Samaj' the oldest Odiya daily from Cuttack. Later on, he worked as an Advocate at Berhampur in Ganjam district.

Surjya Narayan Patro took over as the Speaker in 2019 and resigned from the post in 2022.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, one of oldest Army veterans, passes away at 109

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to not be a part of 'One Nation, One Election' panel

Ahead of G20 Summit, Northern Railways temporarily cancels over 200 trains

First trial flight of Gaganyaan likely next month: MoS Jitendra Singh

Chhattisgarh polls: Amit Shah releases 'Aarop Patra' against Baghel govt

PM Modi calls on President Murmu, hails success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Topics :BJDOdisha Bhubaneswar

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story