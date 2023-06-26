Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey passes away at 74, PM, Prez mourn

Hardwar Dubey, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, has died at a private hospital here, sources said on Monday. He was 74.

Dubey breathed his last at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, the hospital sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to condole Dubey's demise.



"Deeply saddened by the demise of hardworking BJP MP Hardwar Dubey ji. He was such a grassroots leader, who will always be remembered for his important contribution in the development journey of Uttar Pradesh. May God give strength to his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!," Modi said in a tweet.



"The news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and former minister in Uttar Pradesh government Shri Hardwar Dubey is saddening. He remained dedicated to public service. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters," the president tweeted in Hindi.

"The (news of the) demise of honourable Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh minister Shri Hardwar Dubey ji is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family members. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his holy feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

