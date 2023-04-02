Home / India News / Free electricity, jobs for unemployed if AAP forms govt in Assam: Kejriwal

Free electricity, jobs for unemployed if AAP forms govt in Assam: Kejriwal

Kejriwal also assured of providing piped water to all households of Guwahati within a year of the AAP government in the state

Guwahati
Free electricity, jobs for unemployed if AAP forms govt in Assam: Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised free electricity and jobs for all youths in Assam if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the Northeastern state.

He also claimed the AAP government changed the face of Delhi in seven years, and that nothing but dirty politics took place in Assam, even though BJP has been in power in the state for the same duration.

AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are giving free electricity to their states, and it will be the same in Assam, too, if the party forms government, Kejriwal said at a rally here.

He promised jobs for all unemployed youths of Assam if AAP is voted to power, adding that the party has given employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years, and 28,000 people in one year in Punjab.

Kejriwal also assured of providing piped water to all households of Guwahati within a year of the AAP government in the state.

"AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 and the BJP here in 2016. Today, we have changed the face of Delhi. What has Himanta babu (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) done for the state in seven years? Nothing, only dirty politics," Kejriwal alleged.

Topics :Arvind Kejriwalelectricity sectorunemploymentAAP governmentAssam

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Also Read

Assam CM threatens to sue Arvind Kejriwal if he calls him 'corrupt'

Kejriwal promises old pension scheme by Jan 31 ahead of Gujarat polls

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens to lodge defamation suit against Kejriwal

We are here to overthrow 40% commission govt: Kejriwal in Karnataka

Himachal Pradesh to collaborate with Centre to promote lavender cultivation

Remain cautious, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge

Small businesses file applications worth over Rs 35,000 cr in payables

India's unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March: CMIE data

19 passengers injured as Uttarakhand Roadways bus falls into gorge

Next Story