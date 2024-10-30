Delhi govt allows Aerocity restaurants 24x7 ops to boost tourism, revenue

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

It said Chief Minister Atishi approved the proposal aimed at attracting more tourists and increasing government revenue through enhanced licensing fees

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM
The initiative mirrors a similar policy in Haryana's Gurugram, where restaurants have seen revenue gains by operating extended hours in exchange for extra fees(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
In a push to enhance tourism and drive economic growth, the Delhi government on Wednesday granted approval for 24-hour operations of restaurants in Aerocity, a prominent hospitality zone near the IGI Airport.

Already home to some 4-star and higher-rated hotels operating around the clock, Aerocity will now see its restaurants follow suit, offering greater access to diverse dining options, an official statement said.

It said Chief Minister Atishi approved the proposal aimed at attracting more tourists and increasing government revenue through enhanced licensing fees.

This 24x7 model is not only expected to enhance visitor experiences but also contribute significantly to the state's revenue, the statement added.

The initiative mirrors a similar policy in Haryana's Gurugram, where restaurants have seen revenue gains by operating extended hours in exchange for extra fees.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi government approved 24-hour operations for an additional 111 shops and commercial establishments. With this latest round of approvals, the number of establishments allowed 24-hour operations has now crossed 700.

Topics :aerocityDelhi RestaurantsIndian tourism

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

