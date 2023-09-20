Home / India News / Fresh spell of rain boosts water level in major dams across Gujarat

Fresh spell of rain boosts water level in major dams across Gujarat

In all, 104 dams in Gujarat are filled up to 90 per cent and they have been put on 'high alert' as a precautionary measure, the government release said

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The revival of monsoon activity in parts of Gujarat over the past few days has boosted the water level of reservoirs, with the stock in 207 major dams across the state rising to 93.44 per cent, officials said on Wednesday.

Of these 207 major dams, the Sardar Sarovar dam built over the Narmada river, which is considered the lifeline of the state, currently has 3.33 lakh million cubic feet (mcft) of water, which is 99.73 per cent of its total storage capacity, a release by the Gujarat government said.

As per the government figures, 54 dams are 100 per cent full, 90 dams, including the Sardar Sarovar Dam, have a water stock of 70 to 100 per cent of their storage capacity, 29 dams are filled up 50 to 70 per cent, 23 dams are filled up 25 to 50 per cent, while 10 dams have water less than 25 per cent of their capacity.

In all, 104 dams in Gujarat are filled up to 90 per cent and they have been put on 'high alert' as a precautionary measure, the government release said. Parts of north Gujarat, Kutch and Saurashtra region have been witnessing rainfall over the past few days.

With the recent spell of showers, Gujarat's average rainfall for this year's monsoon season now stands at 101.08 per cent as the state has so far received 886 mm of the average annual rainfall, it said.

Kutch region received 158.73 per cent of its average annual rainfall, Saurashtra region 119.68 per cent, east-central region 96.11 per cent, north Gujarat 95.52 per cent and south Gujarat received 88.31 per cent of the average rainfall, the release said.

Several parts of the Kutch and Saurashtra regions of the state received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 6 am on Wednesday, it said.

Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district received 171 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 6 am on Wednesday. It was followed by Rapar taluka of Kutch (124 mm), Nakhatrana taluka of Kutch (113 mm), Maliya taluka of Morbi (101 mm), Bhuj of Kutch (94 mm), Tankara of Morbi (86 mm) and Jamnagar of Jamnagar district (82 mm), the release said.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Gujarat minister writes to Rajasthan govt over its plans to build two dams

Yamuna flows at a record level; water spills out on some roads in Delhi

Yamuna's water level rises slightly to 205.58 mt, still above danger mark

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises above danger mark once again: Data

1984 riots case: Court acquits Sajjan Kumar, 2 others of rioting, murder

Electric buses can give us a future where planet will be livable: US

Owaisi opposes women's reservation Bill, says will benefit 'savarna' women

HC asks ED to file affidavit on Jet founder plea challenging his arrest

Anantnag's 7-day encounter over, LeT terrorist killed: Police

Topics :GujaratWater LevelDams

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claims

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Next Story