Home / India News / Rly ticket booking only via Aadhaar for 15 mins upon opening from Oct

Rly ticket booking only via Aadhaar for 15 mins upon opening from Oct

The ministry clarified that there will be no change in the timings of general reserved ticket bookings through computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters of Indian Railways at present

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20
To prevent bulk bookings during the critical opening period, authorised Indian Railways ticketing agents have also been barred from booking opening-day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window.
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Continuing its drive to make train tickets more accessible to the public, the ministry of railways has decided to keep general ticket reservations open only through Aadhaar-based authentication for a brief window of time when bookings open.
 
“With a view to ensure that the benefits of the reservation system reach the common end user and are not misused by unscrupulous elements, it has been decided that, with effect from October 1, during the first 15 minutes of the opening of general reservation, reserved general tickets can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) or its app only by Aadhaar-authenticated users,” the ministry said in a circular issued on Monday.
 
The ministry clarified that there will be no change in the timings of general reserved ticket bookings through computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters of Indian Railways at present.
 
“There shall also be no change in the 10-minute restriction at the opening of general reservation during which authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways are not allowed to book opening-day reserved tickets,” the circular added.
 
This is the second instance of the government mandating Aadhaar authentication to curb mass bookings by agents, which has often blocked genuine users’ access to tickets and led to large waiting lists.
 
In June, the ministry ended the practice of mass booking without authentication through the Tatkal window. From July, Aadhaar-based one-time password (OTP) authentication was made mandatory for online Tatkal bookings. Tatkal tickets booked at PRS counters and through authorised agents now also require OTP authentication sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking.
 
To prevent bulk bookings during the critical opening period, authorised Indian Railways ticketing agents have also been barred from booking opening-day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India to launch precise timekeeping project with Isro, NPL across 5 sites

Deadly 'brain-eating amoeba' claims 18 lives, infects 67 in Kerala

FM Sitharaman highlights GIFT City as global hub for financial services

Supreme Court gives clean chit to Reliance's Vantara animal acquisitions

CM Manjhi launches 27 major industrial projects worth ₹25,308 crore

Topics :IRCTCAadhar cardTrain TicketIndian Railways

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story