Home / India News / Deadly 'brain-eating amoeba' claims 18 lives, infects 67 in Kerala

Deadly 'brain-eating amoeba' claims 18 lives, infects 67 in Kerala

According to Dr Girishkumar Soni of Lilavati Hospital, the amoeba infects a person when infected water enters the nostrils, commonly while swimming, diving, or nasally rinsing with unsterilised water

brain eating amoeba
Common symptoms of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis include severe headache, high fever, nausea, vomiting, and nasal discharge.(Photo: AdobeStock)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kerala is reporting a spike in cases of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare but highly fatal brain infection that has so far killed at least 18 people and infected 67 others in the state, reported India Today.
 
PAM is caused by Naegleria fowleri, a free-living organism commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba.” The disease progresses rapidly and is often deadly.
 
Dr Girishkumar Soni, who works with the Department of Neurology at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, told Business Standard last month that Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in warm freshwater sources such as lakes, rivers, ponds, and inadequately treated swimming pools. It thrives best in temperatures between 25 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius — conditions prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions.
 
“The amoeba infects a person when infected water enters the nostrils, commonly while swimming, diving, or nasally rinsing with unsterilised water. It travels from the nasal cavity along the olfactory nerve to the brain, causing intense brain tissue inflammation. Infection is not through ingestion of infected water but is purely associated with nasal exposure,” he added. 
 
Its common symptoms include severe headache, high fever, nausea, vomiting, and nasal discharge.
 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said there is a need to build strong defences against amoebic meningoencephalitis, urging people to avoid washing their face or bathing in stagnant or polluted water bodies, especially those used for cattle, reported India Today.
 
“Water storage facilities at homes should be kept clean. The amoeba enters your brain through your nose, so ensure that water does not enter your nose,” she added.
 
According to a report by ANI, citing sources, the state government is taking preventive measures such as fever surveys in affected districts, running awareness campaigns, and directing authorities to clean and chlorinate wells and public water sources.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi rolls out Rs 40,000 cr projects in Bihar, announces GST relief

FM Sitharaman highlights GIFT City as global hub for financial services

Supreme Court gives clean chit to Reliance's Vantara animal acquisitions

CM Manjhi launches 27 major industrial projects worth ₹25,308 crore

Maharashtra govt releases ₹150 crore for Ahilyanagar-Parli rail project

Topics :Health with BSKeralabrainBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story