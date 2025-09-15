Deadly 'brain-eating amoeba' claims 18 lives, infects 67 in Kerala

Kerala is reporting a spike in cases of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare but highly fatal brain infection that has so far killed at least 18 people and infected 67 others in the state, reported India Today.

PAM is caused by Naegleria fowleri, a free-living organism commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba.” The disease progresses rapidly and is often deadly.

Dr Girishkumar Soni, who works with the Department of Neurology at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, told Business Standard last month that Naegleria fowleri is commonly found in warm freshwater sources such as lakes, rivers, ponds, and inadequately treated swimming pools. It thrives best in temperatures between 25 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius — conditions prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions.

ALSO READ: Brain-eating amoeba cases in Kerala: How it spreads and prevention “The amoeba infects a person when infected water enters the nostrils, commonly while swimming, diving, or nasally rinsing with unsterilised water. It travels from the nasal cavity along the olfactory nerve to the brain, causing intense brain tissue inflammation. Infection is not through ingestion of infected water but is purely associated with nasal exposure,” he added. Its common symptoms include severe headache, high fever, nausea, vomiting, and nasal discharge. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said there is a need to build strong defences against amoebic meningoencephalitis, urging people to avoid washing their face or bathing in stagnant or polluted water bodies, especially those used for cattle, reported India Today.