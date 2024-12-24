From Sitaram Yechury to Rohit Bal, noted personalities who died in 2024

In 2024, India said goodbye to several influential personalities from different fields, including politics, art, entertainment, and business. While Ratan Tata and Shashi Ruia's deaths were a big loss to the business world, stalwarts like Sitaram Yechury and Natwar Singh left behind a big void in national politics.

Following are some of the prominent personalities who passed away in 2024:

Sitaram Yechury (12 August 1952-12 September 2024)

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away at the age of 72. A former Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal and a member of the CPI(M)'s Politburo, Yechury was known for his steadfast commitment to Marxist principles. He advocated for workers' rights and economic equality throughout his political career.

Also Read

Ratan Tata (Dec 28, 1937 - Oct 9, 2024)

ALSO READ: Farewell to the titans: Remembering industry leaders we lost in 2024 Ratan Naval Tata , former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86. He led the Tata group for over two decades from 1991-2002 and for a short period during 2016. Under his leadership the company expanded globally, acquiring iconic brands like Corus, Tetley, and Jaguar Land Rover. Tata’s visionary leadership and commitment to corporate social responsibility reformed India’s corporate world. Tata received many accolades for his work including the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Ustad Rashid Khan (1 July, 1968-9 January, 2024)

Music maestro Utsad Rashid Khan passed away at the age of 55. The Hindustani classical singer was renowned for his jugalbandis and mastery of Indian classical music genres such as khayal and thumri. He was a recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Pankaj Udhas (17 May,1951-26 February, 2024)

Pankaj Udhas, a renowned ghazal singer died after a prolonged illness. He was 72. Udhas gained widespread acclaim for the popular track 'Chithi Aayi Hai' from the 1986 movie ‘Naam’. His reputable career includes several hits such as ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang’, and ‘Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise’. In 2006, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his immense contribution to music.

Sushil Kumar Modi (5 January,1952-13 May, 2024)

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi died at the age of 72 after battling cancer. He also served as Bihar’s Finance Minister from 2005 to 2013 and then from 2017 to 2020. He played a key role in fostering strong ties with NDA ally and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, shaping Bihar's political landscape and bolstering the BJP's presence in the state.

Ramoji Rao (16 Nov, 1936-8June, 2024)

Ramoji Rao, renowned businessman and founder of the Ramoji Group, passed away at the age of 87. Known for establishing Ramoji Film City and the ETV news channel, he transformed India’s media and entertainment landscape. His ventures spanned agriculture, hospitality, food, and retail sectors. In 2016, he received the Padma Bhushan for contributions to journalism, literature, and education.

Natwar Singh (16 May,1931-10 August,2024)

Former External Affairs Minister and senior Congress leader Natwar Singh died at the age of 93. Singh began his career in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1953. He joined politics in the early 1980s and served as Union Minister of State for Steel, Mines, Coal, and Agriculture under former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He received Padma Bhushan in 1984.

Rohit Bal (8 May, 1961-1 November,2024)

Celebrated fashion designer Rohit Bal succumbed to a heart attack at age 63. Known for combining traditional craftsmanship with modern styles, Bal shaped the Indian fashion industry. His designs, featuring detailed embroidery and rich fabrics, were worn by Bollywood stars and international celebrities, making him a prominent name in the fashion world.

Shashi Ruia (23 December 1943-26 November, 2024)

Shashikant Ruia, co-founder of Essar Group, passed away at age 81. Ruia established Essar in 1969 with his brother Ravi; initially focused on infrastructure building, Essar later diversified into energy, steel, and telecom sectors. Apart from his business ventures, Ruia was also known for his philanthropic work.

Zakir Hussain (9 March, 1951-15 December, 2024)