Donald Trump to Sunita Williams: Who were the top newsmakers of 2024

The year 2024 has been a whirlwind of events, with global personalities taking centrestage. From Donald Trump to Narendra Modi, here’s a look at the figures who dominated the headlines and captured the world's attention.

Politics

Donald Trump

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States following his election victory on November 5. His win has kept him in the global spotlight, with countries like China and Canada expressing concerns over potential policy shifts under his administration. His Cabinet choices and controversial remarks have made one the top newsmakers in 2024.

Elon Musk

From making controversial statements to endorsing Donald Trump, Elon Musk has never shied away from the public spotlight, attracting significant attention this year. Following Trump's victory in the Presidential elections, Musk was appointed to lead the government efficiency drive.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself at the centre of the ongoing war with Hamas. His leadership has sparked widespread protests, with many criticizing his inability to secure the release of hostages. Amid the conflict, Netanyahu is also facing a corruption trial and an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron dominated headlines in July after announcing snap elections. The move followed a crushing defeat for his centrist party by the far-right National Rally in the European Union elections. In response, Macron dissolved the National Assembly and called for new elections, sparking political turmoil across the nation.

Sheikh Hasina

Amid a year of unrest and uncertainty in Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been at the centre of controversy and chaos in 2024. Her alleged involvement in corruption and her stance on the anti-quota protests led to widespread backlash, prompting her to flee the country and seek refuge in India.

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden withdrew from the Presidential race this year after a faltering performance in the debate, which raised concerns about his age and mental acuity. Following his exit, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to run against Republican candidate Donald Trump. Biden remains in the news as he accelerates his legislative agenda, including granting a pardon to his son, ahead of leaving office.

Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached after introducing a controversial martial law to curb anti-state activities. Faced with widespread criticism, he revoked the law just six hours later. However, an impeachment motion was passed in the National Assembly after days of political turmoil. As a result, Yoon's presidential powers were stripped, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assumed the duties of the presidency.

Bashar al- Assad

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was forced to flee the capital, Damascus, in December after rebels overthrew his government. Assad, a military officer often labeled a dictator, had ruled Syria since 2000.

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has remained in the headlines for much of the year. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison on corruption charges and was also barred from holding office for 10 years. In response, his party, Tehreek-e-Insaaf, organised protests demanding his release, leading to violent clashes with security forces.

Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a historic third term after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) triumphed in the Lok Sabha elections, defeating the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). In a significant moment, he also inaugurated the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate in the Presidential elections held on November 5. She ran against Republican candidate Donald Trump and was defeated, but received significant support from numerous celebrities, including Taylor Swift.

Vivek Ramaswamy

This Indian-American entrepreneur and politician, made headlines this year, from his initial bid for the US presidency to withdrawing his nomination after the Iowa caucuses and endorsing Republican candidate Donald Trump. Following Trump's landslide victory in the election, Ramaswamy, along with Elon Musk, was nominated to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Sports

Imane Khelif

This Algerian boxer became the centre of a gender controversy after defeating Italy's Angela Carini at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Following her gold medal victory, misinformation spread regarding Khelif's gender and her eligibility to compete in the women’s 66 kg boxing event.

Rafael Nadal

Former tennis player Rafael Nadal made headlines when he announced that the Davis Cup would be the final tournament of his 23-year professional career. The Spanish legend, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, is retiring after an illustrious career.

Simone Biles

United States gymnast Simone Biles delivered an impressive performance at the 2024 Olympics, winning a total of four medals, including three golds and one silver. She solidified her status as one of the most decorated gymnasts in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines earlier this year with the launch of his YouTube channel, "UR-Cristiano." The channel shattered records, reaching one million subscribers in just 30 minutes and surpassing 30 million subscribers within a few hours.

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan was recently honoured with a knighthood by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace for his significant contribution to the film industry. The British-American filmmaker also won the Academy Award for Best Director earlier this year for Oppenheimer.

P Diddy

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs found himself at the centre of a controversy after being apprehended in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Despite pleading 'not guilty,' federal authorities in the US intensified their investigation, conducting raids at his properties in Los Angeles and Miami.

Other newsmakers

Hassan Nasrallah

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terror organisation based in Lebanon, was killed in September as tensions between Israel and Lebanon escalated. Initial reports suggested Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike, but later investigations revealed he died from suffocation due to toxic gases in his secret bunker, which was subsequently demolished by the Israel Defense Forces.

Ebrahim Raisi

Former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi tragically died in a helicopter crash in May. Raisi, who served as the eighth President of Iran, was expected to succeed Ayatollah Khamenei as the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Mukesh Ambani

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani made headlines as his family hosted the pre-wedding celebrations for his son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The extravagant wedding festivities, lasting over three months, attracted both Indian and international media attention. High-profile guests, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber, made the event a global talking point.

Gautam Adani

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani grabbed the headlines after being indicted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an alleged bribery and fraud scheme. The charges have sparked controversy surrounding his business empire.

Sunita Williams

Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams made news after her mission at the International Space Station was unexpectedly extended. Initially scheduled to last only a week after launching in June, her stay was extended to eight months after a Starliner capsule returned empty in September. Williams is expected to return to Earth in Spring, ten months after her launch into orbit.

Gisele Pelicot

72-year-old French woman Gisele Pelicot made headlines when her former partner, Dominique Pelicot, admitted to drugging her for years and allowing different men to rape her. Pelicot was at the centre of a mass rape trial in France, where she demanded the trial be held publicly to expose the names of all the accused.