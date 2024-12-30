Tech recap 2024: Samsung, Google lead advancements in gen-AI; Apple follows

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung and Google emerged as leaders in mobile AI with rapid updates, while Apple takes a cautious, privacy-focused approach

Samsung Galaxy AI, Google Gemini and Apple Intelligence
Khalid Anzar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:09 AM IST
In 2024, the mobile technology landscape shifted to software, with Samsung and Google leading advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) integration. The South Korean electronics maker emerged as early adopter, but it could not have done it without the US-based software giant that came back with its own iteration of mobile AI soon after. Together, the two companies expanded the potential of smartphones through a renewed emphasis on software innovation. Meanwhile, Apple appeared to take a more measured approach, maintaining its focus on incremental improvements rather than groundbreaking innovation.
 
Samsung: First mover advantage
 
Samsung strengthened its leadership in the mobile AI space by integrating mobile AI functionalities into its flagship smartphones that were release earlier this year, much ahead of Apple and Google. Devices such as the Galaxy S24 series showcased generative AI tools for image enhancement, advanced voice assistants, and real-time language translations. Samsung's One UI, coupled with its hardware enhancements, enabled AI-driven experiences that catered to both personal and professional needs.
 
Notably, Samsung leveraged its collaboration with Google to expand AI applications. Features like live transcription, AI-driven photography enhancements, and personalised device experiences set Samsung apart as a leader in innovation for 2024.
 
Google: Technology enabler
 
Google maintained its momentum by embedding AI deeply within the Android operating system. The Pixel 9 series emerged as a flagship example of AI at work, featuring tools like Magic Eraser, AI-powered call screening, and on-device language models that improved user accessibility.

Google's AI focus extended beyond hardware, as the company optimised its cloud infrastructure to support AI services across Android devices. By integrating AI tools directly into its services such as Gemini Assistant and Google Photos, Google ensured AI technology reached a broader audience, providing practical benefits such as improved productivity and enhanced media creation.
 
Apple: Still loading…
 
While Samsung and Google raced ahead with gen-AI, Apple remained relatively conservative. The iPhone 16 series saw improvements in performance, battery life, and camera technology, but Apple refrained from rolling out extensive AI features in comparison to its competitors.
 
Apple's approach focused more on privacy and security, and prioritising on-device AI processing over cloud-based solutions. Features such as Siri improvements and machine learning for photography, while useful, lacked the transformational impact seen in Samsung and Google's offerings.
 
In 2024, the company opted for a steady path rather than adopting aggressive AI strategies.
 
Outlook
 
In 2024, Samsung and Google led advancements in artificial intelligence within mobile technology, showcasing their commitment through the rapid rollout of software updates. This momentum is expected to continue into the coming year. Samsung has confirmed that its next suite of mobile AI features will debut at its Galaxy Unpacked event, anticipated in January 2025. Apple, in contrast, adopted a more conservative approach this year. While its strategy reflects caution, it may prove advantageous in the long term since the focus theme here is on privacy and security.
First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

