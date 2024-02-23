From 'Vikas ki Ganga' to 'damru' of development: PM's top quotes in Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Kashi, another name for Varanasi, has transformed rapidly during the past ten years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, and that 'Vikas ki Ganga' nurtured Kashi.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, PM Modi said that the new Kashi emerged as the inspiration for new India.

"I hope that the youth coming out from here will become the flag bearers of Indian knowledge, tradition, and culture all over the world," PM Modi said.

1. Kashi, which is called more ancient than time itself. Its identity is being empowered responsibly by the younger generation. This scene satisfies my heart, makes me feel proud and also gives me the confidence that the youth will take the country to new heights in Amrit Kaal.

2. You know that we are just 'nimitt matr' (only means). The 'doer' in Kashi is Mahadev. Wherever there is Mahadev's blessing, that land turns prosperous just like this. Right now, Mahadev is very happy. So with his blessings, in 10 years, Kashi saw the 'damru' of development playing in all directions.

3. In 10 years, the 'Vikas ki Ganga' has nurtured Kashi. Kashi has transformed rapidly, you have all seen this. This is the capability of my Kashi. This is the honour of the people of Kashi. This is the power of Mahadev's blessings.

4. Kashi is now being seen as a model of heritage and development. I hope that the youth coming out from here will become the flag bearers of India's knowledge, tradition, and culture all over the world.

5. People from every province, every language, every dialect, every custom have come and settled in Kashi, where there is such diversity that new ideas are born.

PM Modi arrived in Varanasi on Thursday evening and he will be dedicating development projects worth Rs 13,000 crore on Friday.

The prime minister performed a pooja and took darshan at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali before attending a function to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

To further enhance Varanasi's road connectivity, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the four-laning of the Ghaghra bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and the four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.

For the famous textiles sector of Varanasi, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. It will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the sector, a PIB release said.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Centre of Ageing at Banaras Hindu University.