Fully committed to welfare of Janajati community in state: Tripura CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reassured that his government in the state is fully committed to the welfare and development of the Janajati community in the state. The CM on Wednesday met Tipra Motha MLAs in the presence of the founder of the party Maharaj Pradyot and informed that discussions were held on various development and welfare issues of the Janajati community. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Today, met with the Tipra Motha MLAs in the presence of Maharaj Pradyot Ji, the founder of the party. During the meeting, we discussed various development and welfare issues concerning our Janajati brothers and sisters. Our government is fully committed to the welfare and development of the Janajati community in the state," CM Saha posted on social media platform X.

Before the above mentioned meeting, the 32nd session of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' programme was held at the residence of Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday, where people from various parts of the state came to present their issues directly in front of the Cheif Minister.

"Mukhyamantri Samipeshu is effectively bridging the gap between the Government and people, addressing their grievances. Today, in the 32nd edition of this public interaction programme, listened to the issues, including appeals for medical support, raised by the people & directed the officials to take necessary steps," CM Saha posted on X.

This programme has been playing a vital role in directly addressing public grievances and finding prompt solutions. In some of the cases, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to take immediate action.

Through this initiative, citizens have been receiving quick resolutions to issues related to healthcare and other urgent matters.

A mega blood donation camp led by CM Manik Saha was also organised by the Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuba Abas in Agartala.

The Chief Minister addressed the gathering, highlighting the Prime Minister's various initiatives and discussing the importance of blood donation.