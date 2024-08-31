Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Funds transferred to 17 mn beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin scheme: CM Shinde

The Ladki Bahin Scheme provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with a Rs 2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM
Shinde also slammed the opposition for criticising the scheme, which he claimed had broken records. | File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 7:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the ambit of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme will be expanded to cover 2.5 crore women even as the state government has transferred money into the bank accounts of 1.7 crore beneficiaries so far.

The chief minister launched the second phase of the scheme at Reshimbagh ground here in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare.

"We were not born with a golden spoon. We belong to the family of farmers. Having experienced poverty, we understood why a scheme like this was necessary. We know the value of Rs 1,500," Shinde said.

The Ladki Bahin Scheme provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with a Rs 2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling.

The chief minister said the state government deposited money in the bank accounts of 1.7 crore women in the first phase of the scheme.

"Today, we transferred funds into the bank accounts of 52 lakh women, and we will ensure that the remaining funds are disbursed soon," he said, adding that the target is to extend the benefits to 2.5 crore women.

Shinde also slammed the opposition for criticising the scheme, which he claimed had broken records.

"This government does not take money, but it gives money. The opposition had previously claimed that funds would not land in people's bank accounts. However, now that beneficiaries are receiving money, they are asking them to withdraw it quickly," he said.


First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

