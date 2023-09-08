Home / India News / G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi, US President Biden hold bilateral talks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden here, with their discussions covering a wide range of issues focused on deepening the bond between the two countries.

The meeting was held soon after Biden arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

"Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA," the prime minister's office said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present in the meeting from the US side while the Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.

The prime minister earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.

"It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development," the prime minister posted on X, adding, "I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days."

"I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation," Modi said.

On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

