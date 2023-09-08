Home / India News / G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks about his family's Indian origins, deepening bilateral relationships and potential collaborations between the two nations. Here are the highlights

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

7 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As the G20 Summit 2023 unfolds in New Delhi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with ANI about the evolving dynamics of India-UK relations. He highlighted the potential of scientific collaboration between the nations, spoke about his own roots in the country, and shared his perspectives on international concerns. Here is what was said:
 
Deepening bilateral relations
 
Prime Minister Sunak began by emphasising the strong state of bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and India, stating that it was in "good health". He expressed keen interest in deepening and broadening the relationship, highlighting the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a priority for both nations.
 
PM Sunak said, "Prime Minister Modi and I are keen to deepen and broaden our relationship. The FTA is an obvious way for us to do that, so it remains our priority. And I said hard work to go, but I hope we can conclude a successful FTA. I think we can strengthen our security relationship as well."
 
He referred to the UK and India as "science technology superpowers" and believed that enhanced cooperation could lead to job creation, the growth of new businesses, and the resolution of global challenges.
— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
 
Personal connection with India
 
Rishi Sunak's connection with India extends beyond diplomacy. He described his return to India as personally unique, as it is a country he loves dearly and the land of his family's and wife's roots. However, he emphasised that his primary purpose was to represent the UK and strengthen ties with India while playing a role in ensuring a successful G20 for the host nation.
 
PM Sunak stated, "I am incredibly proud to be seeing India doing so well"

#WATCH | G 20 in India | On his connect with India and his roots here, UK PM Rishi Sunak says, "...It is personally incredibly special for me to be back in India. It's a country I love dearly, a country where my family are from. But I have come here in this role to represent the… pic.twitter.com/HTH6CBqfIY

— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Also Read

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

PM Modi changes cover image on X to Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

After drive against spurious drugs, DCGI collating data on pharma plants

US President Joe Biden arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit

G20 leaders' spouses to experience India's agriculture journey at Pusa

Taking part in constructive way to reach agreement on Ukraine at G20: China

K'taka should stop sharing Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu: Former CM Bommai

Topics :Rishi SunakNarendra ModiG20 G20 summitG20 meetsG20 economiesG20 nationsG20 meetingUK govtIndia UK relationRussia Ukraine Conflictbilateral tiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story