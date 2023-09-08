G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

As the G20 Summit 2023 unfolds in New Delhi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with ANI about the evolving dynamics of India-UK relations. He highlighted the potential of scientific collaboration between the nations, spoke about his own roots in the country, and shared his perspectives on international concerns. Here is what was said:

Deepening bilateral relations

Prime Minister Sunak began by emphasising the strong state of bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and India, stating that it was in "good health". He expressed keen interest in deepening and broadening the relationship, highlighting the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a priority for both nations.

PM Sunak said, "Prime Minister Modi and I are keen to deepen and broaden our relationship. The FTA is an obvious way for us to do that, so it remains our priority. And I said hard work to go, but I hope we can conclude a successful FTA. I think we can strengthen our security relationship as well."

He referred to the UK and India as "science technology superpowers" and believed that enhanced cooperation could lead to job creation, the growth of new businesses, and the resolution of global challenges.

#WATCH | G-20 in India: On his connect with Hinduism, UK PM Rishi Sunak to ANI says, "I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a Mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days. We just had Raksha Bandhan, so from my sister and my… — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Personal connection with India



Rishi Sunak's connection with India extends beyond diplomacy. He described his return to India as personally unique, as it is a country he loves dearly and the land of his family's and wife's roots. However, he emphasised that his primary purpose was to represent the UK and strengthen ties with India while playing a role in ensuring a successful G20 for the host nation.

PM Sunak stated, "I am incredibly proud to be seeing India doing so well"