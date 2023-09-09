G20 Summit 2023: What is the Global Biofuel Alliance launched today?

India on Saturday announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA). India also urged the G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.

Speaking at the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, the need of the hour is that all countries should work together in the field of fuel blending. Our proposal is to take an initiative at a global level to take ethanol blending in petrol up to 20 per cent."

"Or alternatively, we could work on developing another blending mix for the greater global good, one that ensures a stable energy supply while also

contributing to climate security," Modi said at the session attended by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others.

What is the Global Biofuel Alliance?

Originally announced by Hardeep S Puri, minister of petroleum & natural gas and housing & urban affairs, during India Energy Week 2023, GBA was one of India's priorities at the G20 Summit.

The main aim of GBA is to accelerate the transition to sustainable biofuels and reduce the world's dependence on traditional fossil fuels.

India sees this alliance as a means to advance energy transition in developing countries and promote a circular economy.

According to the Centre, this alliance will aim to facilitate cooperation and intensify the use of sustainable biofuels, including in the transportation sector.

It places emphasis on strengthening markets, facilitating global biofuels trade, developing concrete policy lesson-sharing and providing technical support for national biofuels programmes worldwide.

It will also emphasise the already implemented best practices and success cases.

The alliance will work in collaboration with and complement the relevant existing regional and international agencies as well as initiatives in the bioenergy, bioeconomy and energy transition fields.

This includes the Clean Energy Ministerial Biofuture Platform, the Mission Innovation Bioenergy initiatives and the Global Bioenergy Partnership (GBEP).

GBA is similar to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) piloted by New Delhi and Paris in 2015 to bring clean and affordable solar energy within the reach of all.

In an interview earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi said that GBA will help accelerate sustainable biofuels deployment in support of the global energy transition.

GBA also aligns with India's goal of transitioning to alternative fuels and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

What are biofuels?

Biofuels are renewable energy fuels derived from biomass like crop stubble, plant waste and municipal solid waste.

India, which is a major oil importer, is currently working on building its capacity to produce biofuels, particularly from sugarcane and agricultural waste.

India also aims to increase the blending of ethanol in petrol to 20 per cent by 2025. It is also establishing compressed biogas (CBG) plants.

