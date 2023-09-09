Home / India News / G20 Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi receives guests at Bharat Mandapam
G20 Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi receives guests at Bharat Mandapam

G20 Summit: India is hosting the event which is being attended by the leaders from 30 countries and the European Union. Catch all the live updates here

As the national capital gets ready to host the 18th G20 Summit today with global leaders in presence, it is very important to look at what it holds on its agenda.
PM Narendra Modi has arrived at the venue, Bharat Mandapam at the Pragati Maidan, to receive the guests. The event is likely to kick off at 9:30 am with the address of the prime minister. After this there are two sessions scheduled on the theme of this year's G20 Summit "One Earth, One Family, One Future". At 7 pm, President Droupadi Murmu will host a dinner for the leaders. 

Topics :Narendra ModiJoe BidenG20 summitNew DelhiPragati MaidanBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

