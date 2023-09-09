Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

President Murmu, PM Modi welcome G20 leaders, delegates at grand dinner

President Murmu is hosting the ceremonial dinner for the G20 leaders, international delegates and other dignitaries at the Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces adoption of G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration during the Summit's Session-1 on 'One Earth', at Bharat Mandapam of Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed G20 leaders and delegates at a grand dinner hosted for them at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the Summit, here.
They welcomed the guests before the start of the dinner at a dais, with its backdrop depicting the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar and India's G20 presidency theme -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'.
Nalanda university ruins, a UNESCO world heritage site in Bihar, was one of the oldest universities of the world.
President Murmu is hosting the ceremonial dinner for the G20 leaders, international delegates and other dignitaries at the Bharat Mandapam.
The newly built international convention and exhibition centre and its verdant lawns dazzled at night with colourful illumination while its gurgling fountains and the 'Nataraja' statue placed on front of the state-of-the-art building created a pretty picture.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva, dressed in Indian traditional attire Salwar Kurta, World Bank President Ajay Banga and his wife Ritu Banga and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were among the first to arrive at the newly built convention centre in Pragati Maidan.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

PM Modi changes cover image on X to Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam

UK, India two nations with one ambition, rooted in shared values: PM Sunak

Trillions needed to meet Paris climate goals: G20 under India's presidency

Accelerate climate action with focus on gender equality: G20 Declaration

EU to invest 4 bn euros in renewables sector in developing economies

G20 countries reaffirm commitment to zero toleration for corruption

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the 55-member African Union on Saturday became a new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world. It is the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.
All member countries of the G20 accepted Prime Minister Modi's proposal to bring the key bloc of the Global South to the high table of the world's top economies.
Earlier in the day, the President has said that India's G20 Presidency theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive, and human-centric development.
"A warm welcome to all Heads of Delegations of the G20 nations, guest countries, and international organisations participating in the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi," Murmu had said in a post on X.
The G20 Summit began at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday and will conclude on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister G20 summit G20 Meet president

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon