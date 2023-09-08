Home / India News / PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian counterpart, Sheikh Hasina

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian counterpart, Sheikh Hasina

Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Both foreign leaders arrived to a warm welcome at the New Delhi Airport to attend the G20 Summit from September 9-10.

Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next three days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.

The prime minister earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.

"It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development," the prime minister posted on X, adding, "I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days." "I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation," Modi said.

On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why is consensus among members matters

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak to Sheikh Hasina, leaders start arriving in Delhi

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

Centre announces the third phase of mandatory jewellery hallmarking

G20 to be milestone moment for global cooperation at critical time: US NSA

Rs 20 crore spent on cages for lions, wolves, otters. But there's a catch

Topics :Narendra ModiG20 summitG20 MeetG20 Mauritius

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story