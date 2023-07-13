Home / India News / Gadkari lays foundation for 3 NH projects at Rs 2,900 cr in Andhra

Gadkari lays foundation for 3 NH projects at Rs 2,900 cr in Andhra

Gadkari also hoped that the new roads will also boost tourism by connecting popular attractions such as the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary and SHAR in Sriharikota

Press Trust of India Tirupati
Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid the foundation stones for three national highway (NH) projects worth Rs 2,900 crore at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

A total of 87 km of road will be built, with one of those stretching from Naidupeta to Turpu Kanupur for 35 km on NH-71, at a cost Rs 1,399 crore; another from Chillakuru Cross to Krishnapatnam Port south gate via Turpu Kanupur on NH-516W for 36 km at a cost of Rs 909 crore; and from Thamminapatnam to Narikellapalle section, which encompasses the extension of the dedicated port road from Epuru to Krishnapatnam Port, on NH-516W and NH-67, stretching up to 16 km and estimated to cost Rs 610 crore. The aim is to provide seamless and secure connectivity to Krishnapatnam Port, enabling faster accessibility to national master plan nodes, industrial nodes and the SEZ at Nellore, Gadkari said in a press release on Thursday.

Further, the Union minister noted that these projects will enhance the safety and convenience of devotees proceeding to Tirumala and Srikalahasti.

Gadkari also hoped that the new roads will also boost tourism by connecting popular attractions such as the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary and SHAR in Sriharikota, and that the project will create employment as well.

