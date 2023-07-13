Home / India News / CBI files additional charge sheet against 5 accused in Delhi excise case

CBI files additional charge sheet against 5 accused in Delhi excise case

They are all accused of diverting funds generated through the alleged scam for the Goa assembly election campaign of the AAP, the officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Central Bureau of Investigation

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against five people in the Delhi excise policy scam case in which former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, officials said on Thursday.

This is the second supplementary charge sheet in the case, they said.

The five named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the supplementary charge sheet, filed before a special court here, include director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd Rajesh Joshi and his employees Damodar Prasad Sharma and Prince Kumar, the officials said.

The agency has also named the creative head of India Ahead News, Arvind Kumar Singh, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer Chanpreet Singh Rayat, they said.

They are all accused of diverting funds generated through the alleged scam for the Goa assembly election campaign of the AAP, the officials said.

Rayat and Arvind Kumar Singh were arrested by the CBI in May, while Joshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and later granted bail by a special court. The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the case.

AAP leader Sisodia and some others have already been charge sheeted by the agency.

"During further investigation, alleged role of said accused was found in respect of transfer of ill-gotten money amounting to Rs.44.54 crore (approximate) to Goa through the Hawala channel," a CBI spokesperson said.

Topics :CBIDelhiExcise BillCentral Bureau of Investigationmoney laundering case

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

