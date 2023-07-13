BJP leader dies during protest in Patna, party alleges police brutality

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Jehanabad lost his life during a protest organised by the party against the Bihar government's teacher recruitment policy. The BJP claims that he died due to injuries sustained during a police lathi charge. In addition to the leader's death, the BJP alleges that numerous party members and workers were injured when they attempted to breach police barricades and march towards the Vidhan Sabha.

The BJP has been actively protesting the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government, supporting teachers' demands to fill vacancies promptly and reinstate the domicile clause. The party has also demanded the resignation of Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav over an alleged land-for-job scam.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi first announced the death of the party's Jehanabad district general secretary, Vijay Kumar Singh (55), due to the police lathi charge. He made this statement while being detained by the police.

#WATCH | Patna | Two Bihar BJP MLAs marshalled out of Bihar Assembly after they reportedly raised the issue of the posting of teachers in the state. pic.twitter.com/B7WjkfokGw — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

The Medical Superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), I S Thakur, confirmed the death. However, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra told the Indian Express that Singh was found unconscious at a location far from the main area of protest and police lathi charge, with no external signs of injury. The exact cause of death can only be determined after a post-mortem examination.

Singh, who had been a member of the BJP for over 20 years, joined over 50 party workers to participate in the march to Patna. His wife, Pratima Devi, told reporters that her husband had no health issues that could have caused his death and that he had died as a result of police brutality. Devi has demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Sushil Kumar Modi and BJP Pataliputra MP Ram Kripal Yadav have announced that the party will file a case against the Patna police. The BJP also plans to organise a march from the Vidhan Sabha to the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leader of Opposition stated, "Once the government changes, errant officers will be held accountable."

During the protest, several prominent BJP leaders, including BJP state president Samrat Choudhary, MPs Sushil Kumar Modi and Ram Kripal Yadav, and MLC Mangal Pandey, were also arrested.

Over two dozen injured BJP workers are currently receiving treatment at PMCH and Gardiner Hospital, while more than 50 others are being treated at the BJP office by private doctors.