Home / India News / Gandhi Nagar traders threaten to shut down market over user charge by MCD

Gandhi Nagar traders threaten to shut down market over user charge by MCD

"The MCD is randomly collecting a user charge of Rs 1,000 from shopkeepers in the Gandhi Nagar market without complying to the rules"

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Traders on Sunday staged a demonstration in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar and threatened to shut down the popular garment market against the MCD's collection of user charge to lift garbage against set norms.

No immediate response was available by the civic body when approached for a comment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Around 100-150 shopkeepers, who were joined by Gandhi Nagar ward councillor Priya Kamboj, staged a demonstration in the market alleging that the MCD was randomly collecting a user charge of Rs 1,000 from shopkeepers flouting rules.

"The MCD is randomly collecting a user charge of Rs 1,000 from shopkeepers in the Gandhi Nagar market without complying to the rules. There is mismanagement in the collection process as shopkeepers are being charged regardless of their shop size," the BJP councillor said.

As per the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, commercial properties have to pay a user charge ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 depending on the size of the plot or its seating capacity.

The BJP councillor claimed that the shopkeepers in the area are being slapped with heavy challans by the MCD officials if they refuse to pay the user charge.

The shopkeepers demanded the user charge be rolled back as MCD already levies parking charges, conversion charges, among other components paid with property tax.

They threatened to shut down the Gandhi Nagar market if their demand was not met.

"We already pay parking charges and conversion charges. Our demand is MCD remove user charge or else we will close the market," a shopkeeper said.

Kamboj said that she will meet mayor Shelly Oberoi soon to discuss the issue.

Also Read

AAP appoints Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak as party in-charge for MCD

Heavy traffic on Delhi's roads ahead of Diwali, long queues at ISBT

One SP rank officer deployed at each racing zone for MotoGP finale

Delhi MCD councillors' allowance hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 25k per meeting

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Five-judge Constitution Bench to pronounce Art 370 verdict on Monday

Kota suicides: Help desk gets over 350 complaints, counselling offered

Rs 351 crore cash haul in I-T raids against biz group linked to Cong MP

Namo Bharat RRTS train trial conducted from Delhi's Duhai to Modi Nagar

Driving licence suspension after 3 traffic challans: Noida Police

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DelhiMCD

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story