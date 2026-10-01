Home / India News / Gandhi's peace, non-violence message more relevant amid wars: Prez Murmu

Gandhi's peace, non-violence message more relevant amid wars: Prez Murmu

"On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary, celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti," she said in a message.

In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 14, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu speaks in her address to the nation on the eve of the 80th Independence Day. (@rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI Photo)
President Droupadi Murmu | (@rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 8:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary and said his message of peace and non-violence has become even more relevant as an atmosphere of conflict prevails in many parts of the world, affecting all nations.

"On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary, celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti," she said in a message.

Mahatma Gandhi's life and ideals are widely respected by the global community, President Murmu said.

"Today, an atmosphere of war and conflict prevails in many parts of the world, affecting all nations. In these circumstances, Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence becomes even more relevant," she said.

President Murmu said the country is advancing towards the national goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, with priority being given to the values of empathy and inclusion to ensure that no citizen is deprived of the benefits of development.

"This vision reflects the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of 'Sarvodaya', based on the principle of the welfare and upliftment of all," she said.

She urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment to building an empowered, developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat through ethical conduct and active participation.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajiv Gauba calls for energy reforms, stronger regulation to boost security

Rahul Gandhi visits Balaghat, meets families after 32 tribal child deaths

CJP to launch protests from Oct 2, seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Are banks open on October 2? Check holiday status

Prevented another 9/11-like attack: PM Modi hails Capt Smit Machchhar

Topics :Mahatma GandhiMahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Buzzing :

HDFC Bank New MD & CEOBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEUPI Volume Dip SepFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharIND vs SL live streaming52-week lows todayCJP Protests Oct 2

First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 8:56 PM IST

Next Story