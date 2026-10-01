Gandhi's peace, non-violence message more relevant amid wars: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary and said his message of peace and non-violence has become even more relevant as an atmosphere of conflict prevails in many parts of the world, affecting all nations.

"On behalf of all citizens, I pay my respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 157th birth anniversary, celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti," she said in a message.

Mahatma Gandhi's life and ideals are widely respected by the global community, President Murmu said.

"Today, an atmosphere of war and conflict prevails in many parts of the world, affecting all nations. In these circumstances, Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence becomes even more relevant," she said.