Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why is the festival celebrated for 10 days?

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in India, and is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav. It is widely observed in India and marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that Lord Ganesha removes all the obstacles and is worshipped at the beginning of any new activity, such as a new business venture, endeavour, or intellectual pursuits.

The origin of the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi can be traced back to the Maratha Empire in the 17th century when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj promoted nationalism and unity among Indians.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Lord Ganesha, also known as Gajanana, Dhumraketu, Ekdanta, Vakratunda, and Siddhi Vinayaka, is often termed as god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. This day is a testimony of the rich tapestry of Hindu beliefs and traditions, making it a cherished festival in India.

Why is Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated for 10 days?

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesha from the Sandalwood paste that she used for her bath where she breathed life into the idol. One day, when she was bathing, she instructed him to stand guard.





Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Dates, timings, importance, rituals, and more However, when her husband, Shiva returned, Ganesh denied entry to him. Resultantly, Lord Shiva beheaded Ganesha. Later, to make up for what he had done, Shiva granted Ganesh a new head of that of an elephant. This is being reenacted during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi which lasts for 10 days, representing the birth of Lord Ganesha and his journey back to his mother Parvati.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10 Days Celebration

Day 1. Ganesh Chaturthi

The 10-day festival begins with the installation of Ganesh idols in homes and temples, making the ritual of 'pran pratishtha', inviting the spirit of lord Ganesha into the idol. Apart from this, Ganapati Puja is also accompanied by the chanting of hymns and offering sweets like modaks, the favourite sweets of Ganesha.

Day 2-3: Bhajans and Cultural Programs

The second and third days are generally devoted to devotional singing and cultural performances. Temples with local communities organise Bhajans, dance performances and cultural programs celebrating Lord Ganesha. This is one of the most joyful days as competitions and events are also being organised in different places.

Day 4-5: Community Celebrations

The day four and five are prominent featuring elaborative decoration and theme events in public pandals. The festival's spirit is reflected in street decorations, lights and vibrant processions where devotees carry idols to different locations and are often accompanied by music, dance and firecrackers.

Day 6: Ganesh Chaturthi Special Puja

On the sixth day, a special puja is performed which is known as 'Raja Ganpati', this festival offers special prayers and rituals seeking blessings of lord Ganesh to gain prosperity and success.

Day 7-8: Immersion Preparations

The focus shifts towards preparing for the grand immersion procession on day 7 and 8. Families and communities begin arrangements for the final procession taking the Ganesh idol to a water body for immersion, symbolising deity's return to this divine abode.

Day 9: Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi should mark the end of the Ganesh Chaturti festival. On the day, the grand procession for immersion takes place. This is the day when devotees will bid farewell to Lord Ganesh with great reverence changing “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya.” The immersion takes place with traditional music, dance and celebration

Day 10: Post-Immersion Rituals

There are many post-immersion rituals and clean-up activities. A small puja is organised to thank lord Ganesha for his blessings.