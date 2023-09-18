Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

India is all set to celebrate one of the most popular and beloved festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commemorates Lord Ganesha's birth and worshipped the lord with great devotion. People also follow sixteen rituals, which are known as Shodashopachara Puja.

To celebrate this precious occasion, Lord Ganesh's idol is set up either in their home or community which is crafted with clay, wood or metal. Melodious Bhajans and Kirtans are chanted to worship Lord Ganesha.

Devotees also set up and decorate huge pandals and Lord Ganesha's temples and set up his idol there to offer prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi Best Quotes

Here are the Ganesh Chaturthi best quotes:

“Ganesha is the harbinger of obstacles, but obstacles are not always bad…sometimes they are the answer to our deepest desires.” – Meeta Ahluwalia

“If you take home a stone and worship it in full faith, over the course of time you are bound to see the image of Ganesha.” – R.K. Narayan

“Ganesha’s body itself is the symbol of the entire manifest universe.” – Devdutt Pattanaik

“The significance of riding on a mouse is the complete conquest over egoism. The holding of the ankusha represents His rule of the world. It is the emblem of divine Royalty.” – Swami Sivananda

“He is a God who transcends all sectarian boundaries…He is everybody’s God.” – Shobhaa De

“The power of Ganesha is not in his trunk or his tusks, but in his mind. He is the master of intellect and wisdom. He is the one who guides us to the right path and helps us make the right decisions. He is the one who enlightens us and empowers us.”

“Ganesha is the embodiment of harmony and balance. He represents the union of opposites, the fusion of matter and spirit, and the integration of body and mind. He is the lord of duality and diversity. He is the one who reconciles all contradictions and conflicts.”

“Just as the sweet modak fills our taste buds with joy, may Lord Ganesha’s blessings fill our lives with happiness and peace.”

“With the blessings of the elephant-headed deity, may our minds be steadfast, our paths obstacle-free, and our hearts full of devotion.”

“In the rhythm of Ganpati’s drums and the echoes of our chants, may we find the harmonious symphony of life’s blessings and joy.”

Ganesh Chaturthi Best Wishes

Here are the best wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi