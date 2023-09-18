Home / India News / Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Ganesh Chaturthi is India's most beloved festival which is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and devotion. Here are the best wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 12:10 AM IST
India is all set to celebrate one of the most popular and beloved festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commemorates Lord Ganesha's birth and worshipped the lord with great devotion. People also follow sixteen rituals, which are known as Shodashopachara Puja.

To celebrate this precious occasion, Lord Ganesh's idol is set up either in their home or community which is crafted with clay, wood or metal. Melodious Bhajans and Kirtans are chanted to worship Lord Ganesha.

Devotees also set up and decorate huge pandals and Lord Ganesha's temples and set up his idol there to offer prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi Best Quotes

Here are the Ganesh Chaturthi best quotes:
  • “Ganesha is the harbinger of obstacles, but obstacles are not always bad…sometimes they are the answer to our deepest desires.” – Meeta Ahluwalia
  • “If you take home a stone and worship it in full faith, over the course of time you are bound to see the image of Ganesha.” – R.K. Narayan
  • “Ganesha’s body itself is the symbol of the entire manifest universe.” – Devdutt Pattanaik
  • “The significance of riding on a mouse is the complete conquest over egoism. The holding of the ankusha represents His rule of the world. It is the emblem of divine Royalty.” – Swami Sivananda
  • “He is a God who transcends all sectarian boundaries…He is everybody’s God.” – Shobhaa De
  • “The power of Ganesha is not in his trunk or his tusks, but in his mind. He is the master of intellect and wisdom. He is the one who guides us to the right path and helps us make the right decisions. He is the one who enlightens us and empowers us.”
  • “Ganesha is the embodiment of harmony and balance. He represents the union of opposites, the fusion of matter and spirit, and the integration of body and mind. He is the lord of duality and diversity. He is the one who reconciles all contradictions and conflicts.”
  • “Just as the sweet modak fills our taste buds with joy, may Lord Ganesha’s blessings fill our lives with happiness and peace.”
  • “With the blessings of the elephant-headed deity, may our minds be steadfast, our paths obstacle-free, and our hearts full of devotion.”
  • “In the rhythm of Ganpati’s drums and the echoes of our chants, may we find the harmonious symphony of life’s blessings and joy.”

Ganesh Chaturthi Best Wishes

Here are the best wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi
  • May the lord of new beginnings remove all the hurdles from your path and grant you success in all your endeavours. Happy Ganeshotsav!
  • May the remover of obstacles bestow upon you good health, wealth, and wisdom. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • May Lord Ganesha fill your home with prosperity and happiness! Wishing you a blessed and Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
  • On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray that the Lord of Wisdom enriches your life with knowledge and understanding.
  • May Lord Ganesha shower his blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023!
  • May the lord of wisdom and prosperity fill your life with joy and peace. Happy Ganeshotsav 2023!
  • On this festive occasion, I pray that Lord Ganesha blesses you with good health, wealth, and wisdom. Happy Ganesh Utsav 2023!
  • May the divine grace of Lord Ganesha be with you always. Happy Ganapati 2023!
  • “With the arrival of Ganesha, may your troubles vanish and life be filled with delightful surprises. Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023!
  • Celebrating the god of wisdom, happiness, and prosperity. Here’s wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with blessings and festive spirit. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

