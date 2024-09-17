Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory, check details

The 10-day Ganapati festival that started on September 7 has come to an end today, September 17, 2024, with the immersion of idols taking place on Anant Chaturdashi. Amid huge crowds during the Visarjan processions, the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory. Various traffic diversions will be imposed throughout the city accommodating the grand immersion processions.

According to the traffic advisory, the Coastal Road will remain open for 24 hours till September 18, facilitating smoother travel between North and South Mumbai. The authorities urged people to avoid private vehicles and rather rely on local trains and BEST buses to help ease traffic. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mumbai traffic police guidelines

The Mumbai Police set new guidelines for Railway Overbridges (ROBs), restricting people at any time to 100. Processions, dancing and the loudspeakers use are prohibited for safety reasons.

The Coastal Road will be accessible for vehicles travelling from North to South Mumbai. The key routes which will remain open are Eastern Freeway, P D'Mello Road, CSMT Junction Road, and Princess Street.

Many roads will remain closed in South Mumbai which includes Colaba, Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg

Vehicles are also restricted on Mahapalika Marg outside CSMT railway station and many other roads in Kalbadevi, such as JSS Road, Vitthalbhai Patel Road, Baba Saheb Jaykar Road, and others.

Heavy congestion in some areas

There are some areas where heavy congestion is expected such as Girgaon, Thakurdwar, VP Road, SVP Road, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road in Kalbadevi. On the other end, there are many places such as Cuffe Parade, Badhwar Park in Colaba, Metro Junction near CSMT, and areas in Bhendi Bazaar, Pydhonie, and DB Marg, which are likely to experience congestion.

Heavy congestion is expected in the Nagpada location at Agripada, Saat Rasta Junction, Khada Parsee Junction, NM Joshi Marg, and Mumbai Central Junction. It is advised to use main roads such as Dr BA Road, Lalbaug Flyover Bridge, Sir JJ Flyover, and the Coastal Road as alternatives to inner streets.

Traffic restrictions in Suburbs

Apart from this, the traffic restrictions are also expected in Dadar’s Bhoiwada area around Hind Mata Junction, Bharat Mata Junction, Parel TT Junction, and Ranjit Bidhakar Chowk. Dr Annie Besant Road at Worli Naka and NM Joshi Marg will be closed as the Lalbaugcha Raja procession passes.

In suburban areas, traffic restrictions are in place in Kandivali on Damu Anna Date Marg close to Dahanukar Wadi Immersion Pool and in Borivali on LT Road, from Don Bosco Junction to Borivali Jetty Road.

Railway overbridge restrictions

According to Mumbai Traffic Police, on 13 railway bridges which include Ghatkopar, Currey Road, Byculla, Marine Lines, and Dadar Tilak ROB, the crossing is limited to 100 people only at a time. Loudspeakers and dancing on these brides are banned to ensure public safety.