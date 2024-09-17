Kolkata rape case: SC orders financial probe, Wikipedia to remove names

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on its ongoing probe into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court's intervention follows troubling revelations in the investigation of financial irregularities at the hospital and concerns about the overall safety measures in West Bengal's healthcare institutions. The court also ordered Wikipedia to remove the victim's name and questioned the progress of the investigation.

Very disturbing details in CBI status report: SC During the hearing, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud commented on the CBI's recent findings, stating that the status report presented before the court contained details that were "very disturbing." The Chief Justice emphasised the gravity of the matter, adding that disclosing the specifics of the investigation at this stage would "jeopardise the line of investigation," and urged the public to remain patient as the probe continues.

CBI investigation delayed over 'five-day gap'

The CBI said that it had encountered delays due to a "five-day gap" between the crime and the commencement of the probe, which has hampered progress. Despite this, the agency has made several key arrests, including the hospital's principal and the local Station House Officer (SHO). More arrests and findings are anticipated as the investigation advances.

Concerns over post-mortem procedures

One area of concern highlighted by the CBI is whether the statutory post-mortem procedures were properly followed. Investigators are also examining whether there was any tampering with the crime scene or attempts to destroy crucial evidence. Chief Justice Chandrachud acknowledged that the father of the victim had offered leads that could help guide the investigation, and the CBI has been encouraged to consider these inputs.

Hiring contractual staff

In addition to the criminal investigation, the Supreme Court also raised questions about the safety measures in place for doctors and staff at hospitals in West Bengal. The court criticised the West Bengal government for its decision to hire contractual staff for hospital safety, questioning the efficacy of such measures and whether this approach adequately protected healthcare workers.

Wikipedia directed to remove victim name

Furthermore, the court directed Wikipedia to remove the victim's name from its platform to protect her privacy. The order came after the top court was informed that the website had used the trainee doctor's name and created an image depicting the victim, despite the ongoing state of the investigation.

SC dismisses plea seeking Mamata's resignation The Supreme Court dismissed a plea demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The bench further reprimanded the lawyer for presenting the plea, stating that the court did not have the authority to pass such an order. The court emphasised that it is not a political platform and that the plea fell outside its jurisdiction. The Supreme Court had earlier raised concerns that the policy, part of the state's "Rattierer Saathi" programme. The state government was asked to withdraw its notification limiting duty hours for women doctors under the programme, which prescribes avoiding night shifts. The court warned that such policies could hinder the careers of women doctors and create unequal working conditions in hospitals. The West Bengal government, represented before the court, has indicated that it will withdraw its controversial notification.

The bench further clarified its role in the matter, stating, "We are not here to see what you feel about a political functionary. We are dealing with the specific grievances of the doctors. If you ask me to direct that the Chief Minister should resign, that's not part of our remit."

Investigation continues

As the investigation continues, the Supreme Court remains cautious about revealing too much information at this stage, mindful that premature disclosure could impede the discovery of crucial evidence. Chief Justice Chandrachud reiterated that the court’s primary concern is to ensure that the "absolute truth" comes to light.

The CBI has been asked to submit an updated status report as the investigation unfolds, and the court will monitor further developments in the case closely. Meanwhile, the West Bengal government’s policies regarding hospital staffing and safety remain under scrutiny as the case progresses.

The investigation, which was initiated suo motu (on the court's own motion), seeks to unravel the circumstances surrounding the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. Alongside the criminal investigation, the CBI is also looking into potential financial irregularities at the hospital.



