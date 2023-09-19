Ganesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

In a remarkable representation of faith and opulence, Mumbai welcomed its richest Lord Ganesha idol wonderfully adorned with a stunning 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver. The statue is situated at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal in Matunga, Mumbai and is expected to be worth over Rs 300 crore.





#WATCH | Maharashtra | 'Richest' Ganpati of Mumbai - by GSB Seva Mandal - installed for the festival of #GaneshChaturthi.



The idol has been adorned with 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver this year. pic.twitter.com/hR07MGtNO6 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023

The statue is made of panchdhatu, a mixture of five different metals i.e. gold, silver, zinc, copper and tin. The gold and silver jewellery on the idol are made by probably the best gem jewellers in India.

‘Richest’ Lord Ganesha idol in Mumbai The GSB Seva Mandal is a Hindu religious association that is devoted to the worship of Lord Ganesha. It has been coordinating the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Matunga for more than a hundred years.

During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the "richest" Lord Ganesha idol has become a popular tourist attraction. Huge number of devotees visit the GSB Seva Mandal to pray to the idol and seek blessings.





Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, muhurat, history, importance of Ganeshotsav The Mandal said it is committed to following traditions and ensuring security during the current year's celebrations. The Times of India spoke with Vice Chairman of GSB Seva Mandal Raghavendra G Bhat about their preparations. "This year, the mandal has taken an insurance coverage of Rs 360.45 crores," Bhat mentioned.

Ganesh Chaturthi’s idol: Insights It is a huge increment over the earlier year's coverage of Rs 316.40 crores. The insurance plan has a Rs 31.97 crore inclusion for valuable gold, silver, and different resources, with more than safeguarding the pandal, its individuals, and the numerous fans who might run to look for Lord Ganesh's blessings.

The Mandal has flawlessly adjusted to the digital age. "This year, we will also have digital facial recognition for all visitors, and we will be the only mandal accepting all donations digitally," Bhat mentioned. Donors will be provided e-receipts with QR codes.

The amazing Lalbaugcha Raja statue was likewise recently divulged in Mumbai's Lalbaug area. The Lord Ganesh statue, which stands 12 feet tall, has been placed in a pandal created by the late Bollywood art director Nitin Desai.