Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'Never said only 1 accused': Police on gangrape suspicion in doctor's death

'Never said only 1 accused': Police on gangrape suspicion in doctor's death

Kolkata Police on Thursday rubbished the rumours that the arrested accused, Sanjoy Roy, has links with any politician and blamed media for the vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal defended his force on Thursday, blaming a misleading media campaign that incited vandalism at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the horrific rape-murder of a trainee doctor took place last Friday.

Speaking to the media, Goyal said that Kolkata Police has done everything possible to “collect the best evidence.” He also rubbished the rumours that the arrested accused, Sanjoy Roy, has links with any politician. “He is an intern, and he comes from a humble background. We have verified this,” Goyal said, adding that the police have lost the trust of the people because of the media.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have never said that there is only one accused,” the commissioner said, adding that authorities are waiting for further scientific evidence to proceed with the investigation.

Calcutta HC transfers case to CBI

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, observing that the administration was not with the victim’s family. The Kolkata case took a wild turn on Wednesday evening when unidentified miscreants vandalised parts of the hospital and assaulted doctors on the premises.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Court extends judicial custody of actor Darshan, 16 others in murder case till Aug 28

Design in India, design for the world: PM Modi urges boost in manufacturing

Kejriwal modern day freedom fighter, paid price for serving people: Gahlot

Independence Day LIVE: Ready to counter global challenges against India, says PM Modi

UP CM Adityanath highlights state's achievement in Independence Day address

Parents suspect gangrape in Kolkata doctor’s death

The chain of events followed after it was reported that the parents of the victim had told the HC that they suspected a case of gangrape in the incident as the autopsy report revealed the presence of 150 mg of semen in the victim’s body, according to NDTV.

This new information raises significant concerns, including the fact that an unidentified caller had previously informed the victim’s parents that their daughter had died by suicide.

Alleged cover-up sparks outrage

There is widespread public outrage over the incident, with allegations that the hospital administration is attempting to cover up the case to protect the accused. The newly appointed principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Suhrita Pal, on Thursday said that she was unaware about who initiated the vandalism.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) warned people against spreading rumours and assured that the scene of the crime is intact and was not damaged by Wednesday’s vandalism.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RG Kar vandalism: BJP demands Mamata's resignation amid protests

Crime Scene not disturbed, says police after vandalism at RG Kar Hospital

RG Kar Hospital nurses protest after unidentified goons vandalise premises

Kolkata doctor case: Women fill Bengal's streets at midnight, seek justice

Over 300 people from Odisha held in Bengal's Pachim Medinipur return home

Topics :West BengalKolkataBS Web ReportsCBIKolkata policeRape casesCrime against women

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story