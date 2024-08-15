'Never said only 1 accused': Police on gangrape suspicion in doctor's death

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal defended his force on Thursday, blaming a misleading media campaign that incited vandalism at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the horrific rape-murder of a trainee doctor took place last Friday.

Speaking to the media, Goyal said that Kolkata Police has done everything possible to “collect the best evidence.” He also rubbished the rumours that the arrested accused, Sanjoy Roy, has links with any politician. “He is an intern, and he comes from a humble background. We have verified this,” Goyal said, adding that the police have lost the trust of the people because of the media. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have never said that there is only one accused,” the commissioner said, adding that authorities are waiting for further scientific evidence to proceed with the investigation.

Calcutta HC transfers case to CBI

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, observing that the administration was not with the victim’s family. The Kolkata case took a wild turn on Wednesday evening when unidentified miscreants vandalised parts of the hospital and assaulted doctors on the premises.

Parents suspect gangrape in Kolkata doctor’s death

The chain of events followed after it was reported that the parents of the victim had told the HC that they suspected a case of gangrape in the incident as the autopsy report revealed the presence of 150 mg of semen in the victim’s body, according to NDTV.

This new information raises significant concerns, including the fact that an unidentified caller had previously informed the victim’s parents that their daughter had died by suicide.

Alleged cover-up sparks outrage

There is widespread public outrage over the incident, with allegations that the hospital administration is attempting to cover up the case to protect the accused. The newly appointed principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Suhrita Pal, on Thursday said that she was unaware about who initiated the vandalism.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) warned people against spreading rumours and assured that the scene of the crime is intact and was not damaged by Wednesday’s vandalism.