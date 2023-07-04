Home / India News / Garuda Aerospace bags 400 Agri Kisan drone order from IFFCO; tally at 10K

Garuda Aerospace bags 400 Agri Kisan drone order from IFFCO; tally at 10K

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace said on Tuesday it has secured an order of 400 Agri Kisan Drones from Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO).

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
This takes Garuda Aerospace's order book tally to 10,000 drones for this year within the first three months, it said in a statement.

"The collaboration between Garuda Aerospace and IFFCO aims to revolutionise the agricultural sector by introducing the Garuda Kisan Drone at the 'IFFCO Drone Yatra' in Karnataka. These state-of-the-art drones will enable farmers to utilise Nano Urea spraying through Precision Agriculture Drones, maximising their efficiency and productivity," it said.

According to the statement, IFFCO has launched a nationwide campaign to procure 2,500 'Kisan Drones' as spray solutions for their products -- Nano Urea and Nano DAP. This initiative not only supports the development of around 5,000 rural entrepreneurs trained in drone spraying but also promotes sustainable agriculture and holistic cooperative development, it said.

Topics :DronesIndian FarmersFertiliser

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

