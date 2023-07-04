Home / India News / Delhi court seeks response from minor victim in Brij Bhushan Singh case

Delhi court seeks response from minor victim in Brij Bhushan Singh case

A court sought a response from the "victim" and complainant on a cancellation report filed by Delhi Police in a case against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
A court here on Tuesday sought a response from the "victim" and complainant on a cancellation report filed by Delhi Police in a case against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of a minor wrestler, the lawyer for the prosecution said.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the victim/complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed them to file their response to the police report by August 1, when the court will further hear the matter.

Delhi police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

