Home / India News / Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets PM Modi, says UCC to be implemented soon

Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets PM Modi, says UCC to be implemented soon

"He knows all about the provisions of UCC. It is his thought that UCC should be implemented in the country," Dhami said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Uttarakhand works to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday and said a common code will soon be implemented in the state, even as he denied having any discussion with the PM on the topic.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dhami said he has invited the PM to visit Uttarakhand.

The chief minister said he also discussed the issue of assistance for the people affected in the Joshimath, Char Dham Yatra, and the increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the state among other issues.

However, when asked whether the UCC was also a topic of discussion, Dhami evaded a direct reply by saying the PM is already aware of all the details.

"He knows all about the provisions of UCC. It is his thought that UCC should be implemented in the country," Dhami said.

He said the state government has not received a complete draft of the report on the code yet.

"We will bring it (UCC) soon, we will not delay it, nor will we do anything in a hurry so that there are shortcomings..." he said.

Asked if Tribal groups will be exempted from the common code, the chief minister said the committee has reached out to different tribal groups in the state.

Commenting on his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah earlier, Dhami said they discussed the Char Dham yatra, the law and order situation in the state, and preparedness for natural disasters in view of the arrival of the monsoon.

In its manifesto for the 2022 assembly elections in the state, BJP had promised to bring a UCC.

Implementation of a UCC has been part of BJP election manifestos and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal last month made a strong push for it, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the issue to "mislead and provoke" the Muslim community.

Uttarakhand is already in the process of implementing its common code.

Also Read

Joshimath in focus, all you must know about Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri: What is Char Dham Yatra?

Uttarakhand govt to make new arrangements to facilitate 'Char Dham Yatra'

Reliance Jio begins 'True 5G' services at Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand

IRCTC unveils Char Dham Yatra 2023 package for pilgrims: Check details here

India mulls bilateral deals for green hydrogen-linked carbon credits

15 killed, over 20 injured as container truck hits four vehicles in Dhule

India summons Canadian High Commissioner on poster by Khalistan supporters

HC gives split verdict in Senthil case, matter to be referred to 3rd judge

Azad welcomes SC decision to hear plea challenging abrogation of Art 370

Topics :Uniform Civil CodeNarendra ModiUttarakhand

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story