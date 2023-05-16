India plans 37GW offshore wind energy power by 2030, to issue bids

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have an offshore wind energy potential of more than 70 gigawatt (Gw). This is more than the existing 64 Gw capacity globally, informed Indian government officials on Monday. Their estimate, made at a Group of Twenty event in Mumbai, comes before India issues its first offshore wind tender in four to six weeks. The bids will be for installing around 37 Gw of offshore wind energy by 2030, in phases.
Both Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have agreed to purchase power from the initial offshore wind projects for around Rs 4 per unit.
According to India’s discussions, 37 Gw of offshore wind energy power may see investments of $100 billion, excluding the money needed for creating the ecosystem.
According to the target set by the Global Wind Energy Council, the world by 2030 may achieve 380 Gw of installed offshore wind power and by 2050, touch 2,000 Gw.
“The first offshore wind sea bed lease tender is likely to be rolled out soon. We are happy that the governments of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have expressed their willingness to purchase offshore wind power generated off the respective coasts at a very competitive tariff of Rs 4 per unit for the initial few projects. This will help to kick off the initial projects. We will also plan viability gap funding for the initial part of offshore wind capacity,” said Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
Another government official said the first bids are likely to be out in the next four to six weeks.
“From 2023 through 2030, there will be a series of bids, which will cumulatively add 37 Gw by then. Probably, this year we may go for 5 Gw,” said Dinesh D Jagdale, joint secretary, MNRE.
India has a realistic potential of 400-500 Gw in the sector, he added.
The world has 63.4 Gw in installed offshore wind energy capacity, of which, China has taken the lead with 28.6 Gw. The UK stands second with 12.5 Gw. Germany is at no. 3 with 7.5 Gw. Denmark and the Netherlands are at fourth and fifth positions with 2.9 and 2.3 Gw, respectively. The rest of the world contributes around 4 Gw.
Among Indian states, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have a natural advantage due to their 1,600 km and 1,076 km coastline, respectively.
“In Tamil Nadu, the wind speed is 9.5-10 metres per second on average, which means it will come as a Class 1 site in line with international technical standards. On the West coast, the winds are rather modest at an average of 7.5-7.8 metres per second. When we further move to the elevated hills of Goa and Kerala, it is not as encouraging for offshore wind,” said Rajesh Katyal, director-general (additional charge), National Institute of Wind Energy.
According to industry estimates, the per-megawatt of offshore wind power may cost $2.6-4 million.