India plans 37GW offshore wind energy power by 2030, to issue bids

Both Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have agreed to purchase power from the initial offshore wind projects for around Rs 4 per unit.

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have an offshore wind energy potential of more than 70 gigawatt (Gw). This is more than the existing 64 Gw capacity globally, informed Indian government officials on Monday. Their estimate, made at a Group of Twenty event in Mumbai, comes before India issues its first offshore wind tender in four to six weeks. The bids will be for installing around 37 Gw of offshore wind energy by 2030, in phases.