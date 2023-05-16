Dead heat for foreign investment as Congress takes charge of Karnataka

Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that during the five-year transition period (July 2017 to June 2022), the top five GST compensation receiving states were Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. Karnataka’s share of GST compensation in tax revenue has remained below 10 per cent on an average--it is just comfortable. As it works to keep to its manifesto promises, the new Congress government is likely to unleash expenditure programmes on the revenue side. What it needs to do is not go past this comfort zone.

In the first eleven months of FY23, Karnataka achieved a 95 per cent utilisation rate of its capex target of Rs 43,573 crore. It beat Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, which have achieved only 61 per cent and 39 per cent of their annual targets, respectively. Karnataka has the best hospital bed ratio to population in the country, as per Niti Aayog data. Yet among large states, as per the same Niti Aayog data, it is 19th on the health preparedness index as of 2019-20, the last year when it was conducted. In the Panchayati Raj ministry performance awards this year, Karnataka just did not figure.