LIVE News: 5 new cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome detected in Pune, tally up at 163 in Maharashtra

After detection of the rare nerve disorder in five more persons in Pune, the tally of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases has reached 163 in Maharashtra, a health official said. Five persons have died so far from the ailment in the state. "Five cases were detected, though no death was reported on Monday. The number of confirmed GBS cases stands at 127. The 163 suspected cases comprise 32 from Pune city, 86 from newly added villages in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 18 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 19 from Pune rural and eight from other districts," he said. Of the 163 patients, 47 have been discharged till now, 47 were in ICU and 21 on ventilator support, the official said. GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems in swallowing or breathing.
Heavy fog early on Tuesday disrupted flight arrivals and departure at the airport here, prompting diversion of some international carriers to nearby cities. Delays were caused between 6-7 am and incoming international services from destinations, including Muscat and Dubai were diverted to nearby Tirupati and Hyderabad airports, they added.
9:25 AM
Local train services on the Central Railway's main line were disrupted today morning due to a technical snag in the signalling system near Mumbai, officials said. Suburban trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running late by at least 15-20 minutes due to the problem that occurred on the south-bound slow track between Diva and Mumbra railway stations in neighbouring Thane district at 4.55 am.
9:11 AM
The Gadag Police of Karnataka have taken two persons into custody for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 15-year-old girl. The accused have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said police. The accused have been identified as Suleman and Altaf. According to the police, Suleman allegedly raped the minor in December, while Altaf recorded a video of the incident. The duo then allegedly threatened the girl with the video, and blackmailed her thereafter.
8:57 AM
In a post on X, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR) advised the passengers to stay updated on the revised airspace closure timings and flight schedules as notified by the respective airline. The 15th edition of Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2025, will be held from February 10 to 14 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.