In a dramatic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a 26-year-old groom from Dungrawali village reportedly pursued and caught an alleged thief who had plucked a currency note from his garland, which was made of Rs 50 notes. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, during the groom’s pre-wedding celebrations gained widespread attention on Monday (November 25) when a video of the event was shared online.

The groom, identified as Dev Kumar, was said to be heading to a temple with his family after completing the ceremonial ghudchadhi (groom’s horse ride). Midway through the rituals, a thief allegedly snatched a currency note from the cash garland from Dev’s nephew, Vansh Kumar, and fled in a mini-truck. Dev pursued the thief on a passing motorcycle along the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

During the chase, Dev leapt onto the moving truck, climbed into the cabin through its window, and compelled the driver to stop. Onlookers joined in, and with their help, he managed to recover his note. Family members and wedding guests also became part of the pursuit. Eventually, the groom and his relatives caught hold of the driver and assaulted him.

The family eventually decided not to file a police complaint, allowing the thief to go free. The video of the dramatic chase, which prominently shows a building marked with ‘Namaste Meerut’, has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online. While some praised Dev’s courage, others criticised the risks involved.

Transport company responds

However, a different account of the incident was provided by Manish Sehgal, the owner of the transport company to which the truck belonged. Speaking to India Today, Sehgal claimed their driver, Jagpal, was unaware of the situation. He alleged that the groom had accused the truck of brushing against him on the road, which escalated into the dramatic chase. According to Sehgal, the driver was assaulted by the groom and his party, despite having no connection to the theft.

“We have reported the matter to the police and intend to take legal action against those involved in the attack,” Sehgal stated.