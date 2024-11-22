Samsung introduces its second-gen AI model 'Gauss2': All you need to know

After a year of announcing its own artificial intelligence Gauss model, Samsung has previewed its second generation Gauss 2 generative AI model at the Samsung Developer Conference Korea 2024. Samsung’s Gauss 2 is available as three distinct models – Compact, Balanced and Supreme – each serving a different purpose. Samsung also said that it offers improved performance and efficiency, while handling various data types as a multimodal model.

Samsung Gauss2 model: Details

Samsung said that the Compact model is smaller in size compared to the other two and is designed for efficiency. Additionally, it is optimised to run on-device, utilising the device’s computing resources.

The Balanced model strikes the balance between performance, speed and efficiency, offering consistent performance irrespective of the task.

ALSO READ: Apple develops more conversational Siri in bid to catch up with AI

More From This Section

The Supreme model is the most capable AI model that it said offers maximum performance by using “Mixture of Experts” technology. While it is based on the Balanced Model, it consists of other smaller models or “expert models” that are more capable of performing a specific task.

The most suitable expert model is selected and activated based on the task at hand, said Samsung. Samsung said that this approach improves both efficiency and performance, while keeping the computational cost low.

Samsung said that Gauss2 supports nine to 14 languages as well as various programming languages depending on the model. The South Korean technology giant said that both Balanced and Supreme models offer equal or superior performance in key metrics such as generating responses in various languages including English and Korean, and coding capabilities compared to leading open-source generative AI models currently available.

Samsung Gauss2 model: Applications

Samsung said that having an internally developed AI model helps in easier customisation and improved optimisation for carrying out specific tasks. The company revealed that Gauss AI model is being used within the company such as within the in-house coding assistant ‘code.i’ that assists the company’s software developers. Now with Gauss2, it is also being used within the Device eXperience (DX) Division.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT maker OpenAI likely considering to take on Google with browser

The AI model is also being used within the Samsung Gauss Portal, which is a conversational AI service that assists Samsung employees with tasks such as document summarization, translation and email composition. Samsung has also expanded Gauss AI to its call centre department where it automatically categorises and summarises custom calls.

While the company has not revealed how it plans to integrate Gauss powered AI services to consumer products, the company said that it will continue to expand the reach of its AI-based services across all product lines.