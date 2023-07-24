Home / India News / German firm Valtech Mobility enters India with Pune centre of excellence

German firm Valtech Mobility enters India with Pune centre of excellence

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
German mobility firm Valtech Mobility on Monday announced its entry into the Indian market with the setting up of a centre of excellence in Pune.

A joint venture between global business transformation agency Valtech Group and European auto major Volkswagen Group, Valtech Mobility has a robust global network and expertise in connected vehicles, shared mobility, electrification, and data monetisation.

The decision to bring Valtech Mobility into the fold aligns with the company's global expansion strategy, underscoring its commitment to growth and establishing a strong presence in diverse markets, the company said in a statement.

"Valtech's (Group) success in India, with established offices in Gurugram and Bengaluru, now extends to Pune with Valtech Mobility. Leveraging Pune's automotive hub, we aim to scale our team with 300 engineers in the next 2-3 years. We'll continue to foster close collaborations with our clients as we drive innovation right from the design and development phase, said Shiv Kumar, managing director of Valtech India.

The setting up of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India will bring expertise in connected vehicles, shared mobility, electrification, and data monetisation to the regional and global customers, Valtech Mobility said.

"The company's CoE in Pune is dedicated to delivering seamless solutions that bridge the experience gap between customer expectations and the current reality. Our ability to offer a true 360 experience, both in-car and out-of-car, gives us a unique position in the market, Peter Ivanov, managing director, strategic business unit at Valtech Mobility said.

While the company has industry-renowned experience within mobility, it can also tap into and bring together experiences from other sectors, such as retail and luxury, he said. This makes us the ideal bridge between our mobility clients, technology partners, and big tech, Ivanov added.

The Pune facility will assist automotive companies in navigating the ever-evolving mobility landscape, delivering mobility solutions and services to some of the world's best automotive brands such as Toyota, BMW, Audi, Volvo, Ford, Bentley, Porsche, and Lamborghini, among others, the company said.

India plays a crucial role in Valtech's global expansion in the automotive and mobility sector. Valtech Mobility aims to support automotive market growth in India and drive innovation in mobility through our global network and supplier collaborations, said Andreas Peters, managing director of Valtech Mobility.

Topics :GermanyPuneMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

