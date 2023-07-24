Home / India News / Amitava Mukherjee's additional charge as CMD of NMDC, NMDC Steel extended

Amitava Mukherjee's additional charge as CMD of NMDC, NMDC Steel extended

His tenure as CMD (additional charge) NMDC Steel Limited has also been extended for a further period effective September 1, 2023, to November 19, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: @SteelmintEvents

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
The government has extended the tenure of Amitava Mukherjee's additional charge as CMD of NMDC till November 19 this year.

Mukherjee is a Director (Finance) at NMDC and holds the additional charge of the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) NMDC and NMDC Steel.

"Ministry of Steel has communicated that the additional charge presently assigned to Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC Ltd has been extended for a further period w.e.f. 01 .09.2023 to 19.11.2023 i.e. the date of completion of his tenure as Director (Finance), NMDC or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," the miner said in a filing.

His tenure as CMD (additional charge) NMDC Steel Limited has also been extended for a further period effective September 1, 2023, to November 19, 2023, till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Hyderabad-based miner NMDC Ltd contributes 17-20 per to India's total iron ore production. NMDC Steel has been formed as a separate entity which is setting up a 3 MTPA plant in Chhattisgarh.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

