Gifted shares may escape capital gains tax if HC ruling sets precedent

If shares are transferred as a gift, there may not be capital gains tax on them, provided a recent Bombay High Court ruling sets a precedent.

In a case related to Mumbai-based Jai Trust versus the union government, the court ruled that a gift is a consideration-less transaction and thus not liable for capital gains tax.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It quashes the reassessment notice issued by the tax authorities, alleging that a specific income has escaped assessment on the transfer of shares as a gift by the Trust.

The court held that a gift is a voluntary transfer and does not require consideration. Only when there is consideration received can profit or gain be measured.

The assessee, being a Trust, had filed a nil return of income which was accepted and processed.



ALSO READ: This Godrej billionaire has decided to gift most of his shares to family

The assessee had transferred shares of United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) and Uniphos Enterprises Limited (UEL), both public listed companies, to Nerka Chemicals Private Limited (NCPL) as a gift without any consideration.

Thereafter, the Trust received notice and filed objections against the reopening of the assessment, which the assessing officer rejected.

The assessee challenged this through a writ petition in court.

The court observed that when all three conditions are met — a capital asset exists, the capital asset is transferred, and profit or gains arise on such transfer — the profit or gain can be charged to income tax under the head of capital gains.

It also observed that for computing capital gains, there should be consideration received. The income chargeable under the head of capital gains shall be computed by deducting from the full value of the consideration received or accruing as a result of the transfer of the capital asset.

The court also noted that the assessing officer submitted, as an afterthought, that the assessee being a Trust could reasonably be presumed to have made the transfer for consideration, because anything a Trust does is for the benefit of its beneficiaries.

It held that one cannot proceed on a hypothesis and address such a presumptuous argument.

Manish Garg, transfer pricing and litigation expert at AKM Global, said the judgment is likely to provide clarity in transactions where capital assets are transferred without consideration.

He stated that the tax department often views these transactions as a tax planning tool and tries to address the underlying tax evasion.

Historically, transactions involving the transfer of capital assets by trusts have been a matter of litigation on a variety of issues. He added that the transfer of shares is taxable in the hands of the recipients under the head of income from other sources.