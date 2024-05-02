Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This Godrej billionaire has decided to gift most of his shares to family

An author and a conservatist, Rishad Kaikhushru holds shares in several listed and unlisted Godrej companies worth Rs 7,050 crore

File Photo: Rishad Kaikhushru Naoroji,

File Photo: Rishad Kaikhushru Naoroji,

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Departing from traditional inheritance practices among India's corporate elite, reclusive billionaire Rishad Kaikhushru Naoroji, a third-generation member of the Godrej business family, has decided to gift most of his shares in group companies to his nephews and nieces, according to a report by Mint. This move marks a rare instance of intergenerational wealth transfer within the family.

This decision follows the announcement that the 127-year-old Godrej Group will be split amicably between patriarch Adi Godrej and his cousin, Jamshyd Godrej. The families of Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Godrej Crishna will take control of the Godrej Enterprises Group, while the families of Nadir and Adi Godrej will form the Godrej Industries Group.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Naoroji, 72, who is a cousin of Adi Godrej and Jamshyd Godrej, holds shares in several listed and unlisted Godrej companies, including Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and Godrej Industries.

His combined shareholding in these companies amounts to approximately Rs 7,050 crore as of May 1. Most of these shares will be distributed among the two branches of the family in proportion to their holdings in these companies.

Known for his passion for wildlife conservation and his avoidance of active involvement in business operations, Naoroji has dedicated his life to pursuits such as studying and photographing birds of prey worldwide.

Despite being one of India's wealthiest individuals, with an estimated net worth of $3.8 billion according to Forbes, Naoroji has chosen to prioritise his interests outside of corporate management.

Naoroji is an accomplished author and conservationist, having written a comprehensive book on 'Birds of Prey of the Indian Subcontinent' in 2006 and founded the Raptor Research and Conservation Foundation in Mumbai in 2011 for the conservation of Asian birds of prey.

Despite his immense wealth and status, Naoroji has led a relatively private life, remaining unmarried and has openly expressed his atheistic beliefs.
 
Topics : Godrej Godrej Group Godrej family BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitGold-Silver Price TodayMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon