IMD weather today: 3 states to experience heatwave, rainfall in some places

The weather forecast today indicates heatwave conditions to prevail over three states. A few north-eastern states will experience wet spells for the following couple of days, as indicated by the India Meteorological Division (IMD) weather conditions release.

The press release by IMD said, "A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam, another over northeast Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Strong southwesterly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal to East & Northeast India are very likely to continue to prevail at lower tropospheric levels during next 3-4 days."

IMD weather forecast in 2024: Heatwave conditions in India

Heatwave conditions are anticipated over interior Karnataka on May 8; over East Rajasthan on May 8-9; over West Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from May 8-10.

Hot and humid weather conditions have been estimated over the Gujarat region during the following five days; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on May 8.

IMD Today’s weather: Rainfall update

• Thunderstorms along with lightning, and breezes are very likely over Vidarbha; with lightning and gusty winds likely to occur over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka; with lightning and gusty winds over Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Mahe, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and North Interior Karnataka; with lightning over Marathwada and Arunachal Pradesh.

• Thunderstorms with breezes are possible over East Uttar Pradesh.

• Heavy rainfall over Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Yanam, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka.

Tomorrow weather forecasts in India 2024: Thursday (May 9)

• Thunderstorms alongside lightning and breezes are very likely over Bihar; lightning and winds over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Coastal Karnataka; with lightning and breezes over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka; lightning over Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

• Dust or thunderstorms are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh.

• Heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

• Hot and humid weather is anticipated over Gujarat state.

• Heatwave conditions are anticipated over Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh.

Weather update in the National capital

In the national capital, Delhi, the weather office gauges a maximum temperature around 41 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature to drift around 24 degrees celsius on May 8, with expectations for a wet spell to bring relief in the following two days.

On May 12, the maximum temperature will be 40 degrees Celsius, while May 13 will see a same maximum with a drop in the minimum to 24 degrees Celsius. There is a 30 percent chance of rain as revealed by Sky Met Weather.