Range of gifts, mementos given to PM Modi to be auctioned at NGMA

Modi also shared some pictures from the exhibition on 'X' and said these are a "testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
A wide range of gifts and mementos given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent past have been displayed as part of an exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Arts here.

All gifts will be auctioned at the exhibition, which began on Monday.

Modi also shared some pictures from the exhibition on 'X' and said these are a "testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India".

"Starting today, an exhibition at the @ngma_delhi will display a wide range of gifts and mementoes given to me over the recent past. Presented to me during various programmes and events across India, they are a testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India," he posted.

Like always, these items will be auctioned and the proceeds will support the Namami Gange initiative, he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi held a press conference on the auction.

Auction of mementos & gifts presented to PM on various occasions is live now. Request everyone to participate in the e-auction and contribute towards Namami Gange project," she posted on X'.

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

