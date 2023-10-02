Home / India News / President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Silhouette of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi seen during the partial solar eclipse, at Marina Beach, in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at the Gandhi Smriti museum here on Monday.

They also attended a 'Bhajan Sandhya' at Gandhi Smriti, formerly Birla Bhavan where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

On the occasion, a message from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also read out. October 2 is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence.

"On this International Day of Non-Violence, we commemorate not only the birth of Mahatma Gandhi but also the timeless values he championed: mutual respect and understanding, justice, and the power of peaceful action," the UN secretary-general's message read.

Vijay Goel, vice chairman of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, was also present in the programme.

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

