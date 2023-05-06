Home / India News / Girls outperform boys in Andhra Pradesh SSC exams, 72% pass in total

Girls outperform boys in Andhra Pradesh SSC exams, 72% pass in total

The pass percentage of girls is 6.1 per cent higher than boys. As many as 933 schools logged 100 per cent pass percentage while 38 registered zero pass percentage

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Girls outperform boys in Andhra Pradesh SSC exams, 72% pass in total

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Girls outperformed boys in Andhra Pradesh's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examinations with an overall pass percentage of 72 per cent recorded in the state.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced the SSC results for academic year 2022-23 on Saturday that saw more than six lakh students appearing for it.

Out of the total number of students who graduated, 69.2 per cent of boys cleared the examination, compared to 75.3 per cent girls, according to a state government release on Saturday.

The pass percentage of girls is 6.1 per cent higher than boys. As many as 933 schools logged 100 per cent pass percentage while 38 registered zero pass percentage.

Among the districts, Parvathipuram Manyam secured the top pass percentage of 87.4 per cent while Nandyala witnessed the lowest at 60.3 per cent.

Also Read

AP SSC 2023 exam starts today: Check exam dates, instructions, and more

SSC CGL 2023 application process ends today; All you need to know

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

After Mumbai, Backstreet Boys set to perform in Gurugram's Airia Mall today

SSC CGL admit card: Application window opens, here's how to check status

Andhra Pradesh govt opens helpline to evacuate students from Manipur

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to travel to Odisha, meet Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday

Streaming of court proceedings has flipside, judges need to be trained: CJI

Delhi records 113 fresh Covid cases, three deaths, positivity rate of 14.3%

Centre denies flights' request to evacuate Mizoram residents from Manipur

Topics :SSC examAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh government

First Published: May 06 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story