Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Global South facing challenges of food and energy security: PM Modi

Global South facing challenges of food and energy security: PM Modi

"Terrorism, extremism and separatism remain serious threats to our societies," he said

Modi, Narendra Modi
The prime minister also referred to challenges of terrorism, extremism and separatism (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged concerns over the consequences of global uncertainties on developing countries, especially in areas of food and energy securities.

In his opening remarks at the third Voice of Global South Summit, Modi also assured the participating countries of India's unwavering commitment to extend full support to them in various key areas, including in the domain of digital public infrastructure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India hosted the summit in a virtual format.

"Today we are meeting at a time when there is an atmosphere of uncertainty all around. The world has not yet completely come out of the impact of Covid. On the other hand, the situation of war has created challenges for our development journey," Modi said.

"We are not only facing the challenges of climate change, but now there are also concerns about health security, food security, and energy security," he said.

The prime minister also referred to challenges of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

More From This Section

Former R G Kar Hospital principal appears before CBI for second day

Docs in K'taka hold protest seeking justice for Kolkata rape-murder victim

Kolkata rape-murder: Assam doctors join nationwide protest, demand justice

Doctors go on 24-hour nation-wide strike, IMA seeks 'airport-like' security

Delhi doctors' indefinite strike over Kolkata rape-murder enters sixth day

"Terrorism, extremism and separatism remain serious threats to our societies," he said.

"Technology divide and new economic and social challenges related to technology are also emerging," Modi said.

He said, "The global governance and financial institutions created in the last century have been unable to meet the challenges of this century.

Modi said the Voice of Global South Summit has become a platform to discuss issues relating to development.

During India's leadership of G20, it made the agenda of the grouping based on expectations, aspirations and priorities of the Global South, the prime minister said.

Modi also said that India took forward G20 in a development-oriented approach.

The strength of the Global South lies in its unity, Modi said, adding, "On the strength of this unity we will move towards a new direction".

"Voice of Global South Summit is a platform where we are giving voice to the needs and aspirations of those who have been unheard till now," he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news update: Global South facing challenges of food, energy security, says PM Modi

Institutions built previously incapable of fighting today's challenges: PM

Highlights: India's forex reserves drop by $4.8 bn to $670 bn for the week ended August 9, says RBI

In call to PM Modi, Mohd Yunus assures protection of Hindus in Bangladesh

BSP chief Mayawati terms PM Modi's I-Day speech 'very disappointing'

Topics :Narendra ModiFOREIGN POLICYIndian foreign policyG20

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story