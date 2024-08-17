Delhi doctors' indefinite strike over Kolkata rape-murder enters sixth day

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The associations collectively agreed to implement a common unified action plan aimed at pushing for a central protection Act

On Friday, thousands of doctors who had been protesting on their respective hospital premises came out and demonstrated in different parts of Delhi, including a dharna outside the Nirman Bhawan | PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 11:20 AM IST
Elective medical services at Delhi hospitals remain suspended for the sixth consecutive day as doctors in the national capital continue their protest, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The Indian Medical Association's 24-hour nationwide strike also began at 6 am on Saturday.

Major hospital resident doctors' association (RDA) members will gather again in the evening to protest after demonstrations in various parts of the city on Friday.

Doctors in Delhi government hospitals, responding to calls by multiple RDAs, including those from AIIMS, RML Hospital and DDU Hospital, have held protest marches, candlelight vigils across the city over the rape-murder incident.

The associations collectively agreed to implement a common unified action plan aimed at pushing for a central protection Act, which they believe is crucial for safeguarding the interests and lives of healthcare workers across the nation.

The RDAs emphasised this protest is not just a demand for justice but a call for action to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of those on the frontline of healthcare.

On Friday, thousands of doctors who had been protesting on their respective hospital premises came out and demonstrated in different parts of Delhi, including a dharna outside the Nirman Bhawan.

Meanwhile, patients have been struggling to receive necessary medical treatments since Monday and some of them expressed their frustration over it.

"We agree what happened was brutal and swift justice should be provided, but you cannot harm innocent people. Since Monday, I've been trying to get my treatment but the hospital staff asked me to return because the doctors are on strike," a patient who has come for treatment at Delhi, AIIMS from Sohna, Haryana said.

"It's been five days now, and we're still not getting our treatment. If we could afford private services, we wouldn't have to stand in line at 4 am. We hope a doctor will end this and eventually treat us," he said.

Protesting doctors have assured that essential emergency services, including ICUs, emergency procedures and emergency operation theatres will continue to operate without disruption.

Meanwhile, private hospitals have also extended support to government hospitals that are on strike. However, there is no indication that private hospitals are shutting down their elective services.


First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

