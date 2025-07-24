Home / India News / Goa halts new Rent-a-Cab licenses after rise in road accidents, congestion

Many tourists using these vehicles are unfamiliar with local traffic regulations and road conditions, contributing to a rising number of accident, some of them fatal, Goa Transport minister said

The state government has already issued 10 Rent-a-Cab licenses, under which 6,762 permits have been granted, as per the official figures
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
The Goa government has temporarily suspended the issuance of new Rent-a-Cab licenses in light of the growing safety and traffic concerns arising from the unchecked proliferation of self-driven rental vehicles, a minister has said.

The decision was taken following a communication from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) highlighting a series of serious road accidents involving the Rent-a-Car and Rent-a-Bike vehicles, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho informed the state assembly in a written reply on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question raised in the House by Independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

Godinho said many of these incidents were attributed to rash and negligent driving by tourists, including cases of driving under the influence of alcohol.

"The matter was deliberated upon in detail during the State Transport Authority's (STA) meeting held on February 24, 2025, where it was unanimously resolved to keep the issuance of new Rent-a-Cab licenses in abeyance in the larger public interest," the minister informed the House.

Many tourists using these vehicles are unfamiliar with local traffic regulations and road conditions, contributing to a rising number of accident, some of them fatal, he pointed out.

The state government has already issued 10 Rent-a-Cab licenses, under which 6,762 permits have been granted, as per the official figures.

Godinho also said the transport department has received complaints about private vehicles being illegally rented out to tourists.

Clarifying that the suspension is not a permanent ban, he said the government will periodically review the situation, especially in the context of the upcoming Goa Road Safety Policy 2025 and other regulatory developments aimed at ensuring safe mobility.

"The intent is to adopt a cautious and regulated approach that balances tourism growth with public safety and sustainable urban transport planning," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

