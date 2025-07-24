Goa halts new Rent-a-Cab licenses after rise in road accidents, congestion

The Goa government has temporarily suspended the issuance of new Rent-a-Cab licenses in light of the growing safety and traffic concerns arising from the unchecked proliferation of self-driven rental vehicles, a minister has said.

The decision was taken following a communication from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) highlighting a series of serious road accidents involving the Rent-a-Car and Rent-a-Bike vehicles, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho informed the state assembly in a written reply on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question raised in the House by Independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

ALSO READ: Goa govt rolls out AI Mission 2027 to boost governance and innovation

Godinho said many of these incidents were attributed to rash and negligent driving by tourists, including cases of driving under the influence of alcohol.

"The matter was deliberated upon in detail during the State Transport Authority's (STA) meeting held on February 24, 2025, where it was unanimously resolved to keep the issuance of new Rent-a-Cab licenses in abeyance in the larger public interest," the minister informed the House. Many tourists using these vehicles are unfamiliar with local traffic regulations and road conditions, contributing to a rising number of accident, some of them fatal, he pointed out. The state government has already issued 10 Rent-a-Cab licenses, under which 6,762 permits have been granted, as per the official figures. ALSO READ: Govt permits surge fares of up to 2x base rate for cab aggregators Godinho also said the transport department has received complaints about private vehicles being illegally rented out to tourists.